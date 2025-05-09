Harvey Weinstein accuser testifies he sexually assaulted her at 16 and 19

A former model testified Thursday that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old and then again years later.

Kaja Sokola is the second of three accusers to take the stand in Weinstein's retrial in New York, and she is the only one who wasn't part of the original trial in 2020.

Weinstein faces a criminal sex act charge based on the later allegation — forcibly performing oral sex on Sokola at a Manhattan hotel in 2006, just before her 20th birthday. The earlier allegation was beyond the legal time limits for potential charges.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul has pleaded not guilty and says any sexual encounters were consensual.

Weinstein's lawyers are due to start questioning Sokola on Friday.

Weinstein accuser testifies about 2002 allegations

The Polish-born Sokola began modeling at 14 and was soon flying around the world for photo shoots and fashion shows. But she told jurors she was always more interested in acting, so she was hopeful when she was introduced to Weinstein at a New York nightclub in 2002 and he invited her to lunch to talk about acting.

Instead, he steered her to his Manhattan apartment and told her to take off her clothes, saying actors had to be comfortable disrobing in films, she testified.

Sokola took off her blouse and followed him into a bathroom because, she said, "I was 16 years old, and I was alone with a man for the first time, and I didn't know what else to do." She said she told Weinstein she objected to what was happening, but that he put his hand inside her underwear and made her touch his privates.

Sokola said she saw Weinstein's eyes — "black and scary" — staring at her in a bathroom mirror as it happened. Afterward, she said, he told her to keep quiet, saying he'd made Hollywood careers and could help her acting dreams come true.

"I felt stupid and ashamed and like it's my fault for putting myself in this position," Sokola testified through sobs, as jurors scribbled notes.

Weinstein looked down and away as she spoke, pressing his left thumb and index finger against his face.

Accuser says she was assaulted again in 2006

Sokola, now 39, became emotional again as questioning turned to the 2006 allegation. She said she had stayed in touch with Weinstein because of her acting dreams.

"I never wanted anything else from Harvey Weinstein other than to honestly say if I have a chance to be an actress or no," said Sokola, who eventually became a psychotherapist. She vowed that she had "absolutely not" ever had any romantic or sexual interest in him.

In 2006, Weinstein arranged for her to be an extra for a day in the film "The Nanny Diaries," and he separately agreed to meet Sokola and her visiting elder sister.

After the three chatted, Sokola said, Weinstein told her he had a script to show her in his hotel room, and she went up with him.

There, she said, Weinstein pushed her onto a bed. She said he held her down while ignoring her pleas of "please don't, please stop, I don't want this." Sokola said she tried to push him away but was no match against Weinstein's physical heft.

"My soul was removed from me," Sokola testified.

She rejoined her sister but said nothing about being assaulted, both siblings testified. Sokola said she didn't want to tell her sister that Weinstein had treated her with such disrespect.

Weinstein retrial centers around three women

Sokola went to authorities a few days into Weinstein's first trial. Prosecutors halted their investigation after Weinstein was convicted, but revived it when New York's highest court reversed the verdict last year.

She first detailed the 2002 allegation in a lawsuit a few years ago, after a chorus of public accusations against Weinstein emerged in 2017 and fueled the #MeToo movement.

Sokola eventually received $3.5 million in compensation.

Another accuser, Miriam Haley, testified last week that Weinstein forced oral sex on her in 2006. The third accuser in the case, Jessica Mann, is expected to testify later. She alleges Weinstein raped her in 2013.

The Associated Press generally does not name sexual assault accusers without their permission, which Haley, Mann and Sokola have given.