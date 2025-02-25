Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann back in court for hearing on DNA evidence

Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is due in court Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing on Long Island.

The 61-year-old has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of seven women between 1993 and 2011.

Debate over DNA evidence for Rex Heuermann trial

Heuermann's defense team has been trying to throw out certain DNA evidence that has never been used before in a New York state court. Prosecutors say the nuclear DNA results link Heuermann to hairs found at six crime scenes.

The defense raised concerns about the California lab's testing methods, calling them unproven. Prosecutors, however, argue they are reliable and state-of-the art.

"What they call science, we call magic, quite frankly," defense attorney Michael Brown said during a hearing last month.

"This is the next generation of the evolution of the technology. It's exciting to be at the forefront of that, and we look forward to proving the scientific acceptance," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.

Heuermann's lawyers are also asking for separate trials, given the complexity of the case. One would be for the first three victims found within a short timeframe at Gilgo Beach, the second would be for Maureen Brainard-Barnes whose remains were later discovered at Gilgo, and the third would be for the other three victims who were found elsewhere.

Prosecutors, however, are adamant the charges be tried together.

Timeline of Gilgo Beach victims

Heuermann was arrested on July 14, 2023 and charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello.

New charges were filed last January in the death of Brainard-Barnes, and Heuermann was indicted on additional charges last June in the 1993 killing of Sandra Costilla and the 2003 killing of Jessica Taylor.

The Gilgo Beach Task Force also released renderings last September of another possible victim, whose body was found between Waterman and Taylor along Ocean Parkway in 2011.

Last December, Heuermann was charged with the murder of Valerie Mack, who had been known as Jane Doe Number 6 for years. He spoke out in court for the first time, saying "I'm not guilty of any of these charges."

The remains of 11 people were discovered around Gilgo Beach, and investigators say Heuermann may be linked to other killings. Investigators also described a "blueprint" they say he used to "plan out his kills with excruciating detail."