DNA of Rex Heuermann's estranged wife found on Gilgo Beach murder victims' remains

NEW YORK -- Cheek swab samples from Rex Heuermann's estranged wife match DNA found on some Gilgo Beach murder victims, according to authorities. 

An attorney for Asa Ellerup said the samples were taken from her and the couple's children on the day of the suspected serial killer's arrest in July. 

Heuermann was charged with three murders and is the prime suspect in a fourth.     

Investigators said Ellerup, who has filed for divorce, was out of the country when the victims disappeared and is not considered a suspect.

Ellerup attended Heuermann's court appearance on Nov. 15 and is selling her story to documentary makers.

