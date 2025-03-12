Suspected Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann in court as hearing set on DNA evidence

Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann returned to court Wednesday on Long Island, where a judge set a date for what's called a Frye hearing to determine whether DNA evidence will be admissible during trial.

Heuermann, 61, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of seven women spanning from 1993 to 2011.

Investigators say they matched hair fibers that were found on the victims to Heuermann through a process called nuclear DNA testing, which has never been used before in a New York court. While Heuermann's defense team calls the process "magic," prosecutors say it's used throughout forensic science for things like preventing disease and identifying remains.

The Frye hearings will begin on March 28. Both sides are expected to call a total of eight witnesses, including a doctor and other experts, over the next months. These are pre-trialing hearings before a judge, and there will not be a jury present.

Meanwhile, Heuermann's defense is also pushing to separate the case into five trials, saying it may influence the jury to have so many allegations presented together. Prosecutors, however, say there is overlapping evidence and call it a serial killer case. The judge is expected to rule on that matter in the coming weeks.

Heuermann charged with 7 Gilgo Beach murders

The remains of 11 people were discovered around Gilgo Beach in 2010 and 2011, and investigators believe Heuermann may be linked to more than just the seven killings. Investigators have described a "blueprint" they say he used to "plan out his kills with excruciating detail."

He was arrested on July 14, 2023 and initially charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello.

Heuermann was then charged last January in the death of Brainard-Barnes, and indicted last June in the 1993 killing of Sandra Costilla and the 2003 killing of Jessica Taylor.

Then last December, he was charged with the murder of Valerie Mack, who had been known as Jane Doe Number 6 for years.

Heuermann maintains his innocence, and his attorney has said he looks forward to his day in court.

