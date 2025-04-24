Giants NFL draft tracker for New York's 2025 picks

Who do fans want the Jets and Giants to pick in the 2025 NFL draft?

The New York Giants, who endured one of the worst seasons in franchise history last year, had the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft tonight.

The Giants selected Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with their first pick, after adding free agent quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

It was a pivotal decision for New York's GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll, who appear to be on the hot seat after going 3-14 and suffering the longest losing streak franchise history last season.

Last year with the sixth overall pick, the Giants selected standout wide receiver Malik Nabers, who placed 7th in NFL receiving yards during his rookie season. Click here for a recap of the Giants 2024 draft class.

Who have the Giants drafted so far?

The Giants' first pick was Abdul Carter, selected third overall. The edge rusher starred at Penn State for three seasons and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in his junior season. He also became the first unanimous consensus All-American at Penn State since Saquon Barkley.

What draft picks do the Giants have in 2025?

The Giants entered the 2025 Draft with these eight picks:

Round 1: Abdul Carter (No. 3 overall)

Abdul Carter (No. 3 overall) Round 2: No. 34

No. 34 Round 3: Nos. 65, 99 (Compensatory Selection)

Nos. 65, 99 (Compensatory Selection) Round 4: No. 105

No. 105 Round 5: No. 154 (from Seahawks)

No. 154 (from Seahawks) Round 7: Nos. 219, 246 (from Bills)

The 2025 draft is being held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The first round started Thursday at 8 p.m., and will be followed by the second and third rounds tomorrow at 7 p.m. The last four rounds are on Saturday.

After the draft, we'll recap all seven rounds for the Giants and Jets. Watch "Welcome to New York: The 2025 Draft Special" at 11:35 p.m. Saturday on CBS News New York.