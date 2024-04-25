When are the NY Giants' picks in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Jets and Giants could target these players in the NFL Draft

DETROIT -- The New York Giants have six picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, which gets underway at 8 p.m. Thursday in Detroit and ends on Saturday.

Where are the NY Giants in the 2024 NFL Draft order?

The Giants have the sixth overall pick, after the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers make their selections.

Unless the Giants make a trade, here's when they'll be on the clock in all seven rounds:

Round 1, Pick 6

Round 2, Pick 15 (47th overall, from Seattle)

Round 3, Pick 6 (70th overall)

Round 4, Pick 7 (107th overall)

Round 5, Pick 31 (166th overall, from San Francisco and Carolina)

Round 6, Pick 7 (183rd overall)

Round 7, no pick

Who are the Giants rumored to be picking in the 2024 NFL Draft?

New York is rumored to want a quarterback in the first round and could be in position to draft UNC's Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy from Michigan.

The Bears appear likely to take USC's Caleb Williams with the first overall pick and the Commanders have been linked to LSU's Jayden Daniels with the second.

The Patriots could follow the Bears and Commanders and take a quarterback as well. So the Giants decision between Maye and McCarthy could be made for them.

Drafting any quarterback in the first round would be a big move for Big Blue, after signing Daniel Jones to a 4-year, $160 million contract last year.

The Giants selected Jones with 6th overall pick in 2019. He was the first quarterback picked by the Giants in the first round since Philip Rivers in 2004. Rivers was promptly traded for Eli Manning.