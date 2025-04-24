Jets NFL draft tracker for New York's 2025 picks

Who do fans want the Jets and Giants to pick in the 2025 NFL draft?

The New York Jets, who will look to rebuild after a hugely disappointing 2024 season, have eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft starting tonight.

The Jets already added quarterback Justin Fields in free agency after cutting ties with Aaron Rodgers, but new coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey could still try to snag a QB.

The new Jets brain trust will try to improve a roster that went 5-12 and finished in third place in the AFC East last season. They'll also try and snap the NFL's longest active playoff drought, which now stands at 14 consecutive seasons.

Last year, New York drafted offensive tackle Olu Fashanu in the first round. They later picked running back Braelon Allen and quarterback Jordan Travis. Click here for a recap of the Jets 2024 draft class.

Who have the Jets drafted so far?

With their first pick and the seventh pick overall, the Jets selected Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou.

What draft picks do the Jets have in 2025?

The Jets enter the 2025 NFL Draft with these eight picks:

The 2025 draft is being held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The first round started Thursday at 8 p.m., and will be followed by the second and third rounds tomorrow at 7 p.m. The last four rounds will be held on Saturday.

After the draft, we'll recap all seven rounds for the Jets and Giants. Watch "Welcome to New York: The 2025 Draft Special" at 11:35 p.m. Saturday on CBS News New York.