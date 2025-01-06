Giants keeping Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll after disappointing 3-14 season

NEW YORK -- The New York Giants will keep general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll after a disappointing 2024 season, owner and team president John Mara announced Monday.

Mara said he and co-owner Steve Tisch decided to move forward with the Giants' current leadership, even after a season that ranks among the franchise's worst.

"Now that the season is over, we felt it necessary to make this statement," Mara said in a statement. "Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will continue in their respective roles with the organization. As disappointing as the results have been, Steve and I remain confident in the process that Joe and Brian have implemented and their vision for our team.

"We look forward to the future and achieving the results we all desire."

The season included a franchise-record 10-game losing streak.

Giants suffer dismal season

Schoen and Daboll were hired by the Giants in 2022 and their tenure got off to a promising start with New York going 9-7-1 and making the playoffs, where they beat Minnesota in the wild-card round before losing to NFC East-rival Philadelphia, the eventual conference champion, in the divisional round. Daboll was also selected the AP NFL Coach of the Year.

But with quarterback Daniel Jones — who received a four-year, $160 million contract extension during that offseason — dealing with injuries and inconsistency, the Giants struggled to a 6-11 finish.

Jones returned this season healthy, but was benched for poor play after the Giants got off to a 2-8 start. He asked for and was given his release by the Giants, who then used Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock as starting quarterbacks as New York won just one of its final seven games — putting both Schoen and Daboll's job in jeopardy.

"Three wins, not good enough. So, a lot of work to be done," Daboll said after the Giants' season-ending 20-13 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Not re-signing running back Saquon Barkley also didn't help, especially after he ran for 2,005 yards for NFC East-rival Philadelphia and challenged Eric Dickerson's NFL single-season record. Frustrated fans also flew banners from planes above MetLife Stadium before the Giants' last two home games, urging Mara to make wholesale changes.

Instead, Schoen and Daboll will be back next season and spend the next few months searching for a quarterback — the Giants have the No. 3 overall pick in the draft in April — while trying to build a roster to compete in the NFC East after going 0-6 in the division and finishing 1-8 at home overall.