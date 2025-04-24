2025 NFL Draft: Day 1 recap of first-round picks

The Tennessee Titans selected Miami quarterback Cam Ward as the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday's NFL Draft, a drama-free move that had been predicted for weeks by football pundits.

In a sign of the importance of the position, Ward becomes the third straight QB to go No. 1 overall, after the Chicago Bears selected USC's Caleb Williams with the first pick in 2024, and the Carolina Panthers selected Alabama's Bryce Young in 2023.

The last non-quarterback to go No. 1 was Georgia defensive end Travon Walker in 2022, picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Although Ward was considered a virtual lock to go to the Titans, the rest of the draft was expected to be one of the most unpredictable in years. That unpredictability came to fruition almost immediately when the Jaguars traded a haul including the No. 5 pick to the Browns in order to move up to No. 2 and take two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter, who has expressed a desire to play both cornerback and receiver in the NFL as he did in college.

Unlike 2024's draft class, considered one of the most talent-laden in decades, 2025 doesn't have anywhere near as many blue-chip prospects, and forecasts on who might go where have been all over the map.

For the first time ever, the draft is being held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, just outside Lambeau Field, the iconic home of the Packers.

Rounds two and three will take place Friday beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern Time, while rounds four through seven will be held Saturday beginning at noon.

NFL Draft order and picks for the first round

No. 1: Tennessee Titans — QB Cam Ward, Miami

No. 2: Jacksonville Jaguars (via trade with Cleveland) — CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

No. 3: New York Giants — DE Abdul Carter, Penn State

No. 4: New England Patriots — Will Campbell, LSU

No. 5: Cleveland Browns (via trade with Jacksonville) — DT Mason Graham, Michigan

No. 6: Las Vegas Raiders — RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

No. 7: New York Jets — OT Armand Membou, Missouri

No. 8: Carolina Panthers

No. 9: New Orleans Saints

No. 10: Chicago Bears

No. 11: San Francisco 49ers

No. 12: Dallas Cowboys

No. 13: Miami Dolphins

No. 14: Indianapolis Colts

No. 15: Atlanta Falcons

No. 16: Arizona Cardinals

No. 17: Cincinnati Bengals

No. 18: Seattle Seahawks

No. 19: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 20: Denver Broncos

No. 21: Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 22: Los Angeles Chargers

No. 23: Green Bay Packers

No. 24: Minnesota Vikings

No. 25: Houston Texans

No. 26: Los Angeles Rams

No. 27: Baltimore Ravens

No. 28: Detroit Lions

No. 29: Washington Commanders

No. 30: Buffalo Bills

No. 31: Kansas City Chiefs

No. 32: Philadelphia Eagles