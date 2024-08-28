Renderings show plans for proposed Hudson Yards casino in NYC. Here's a closer look at the project.

A first look at plans for a proposed Hudson Yards casino complex

NEW YORK — Wynn New York City released renderings Wednesday of its proposed $12 billion Manhattan casino complex.

The animated renderings from Related Companies and Wynn Resorts show the transformation of the underdeveloped Western Rail Yard.

The Hudson Yards location includes a 5.6-acre park surrounding the buildings, which would have office space, affordable apartments, shops, a playground, restaurants and a casino skyscraper. It would also include a pedestrian walkway that connects to the High Line.

Related Companies and Wynn Resorts say the project would create tens of thousands of jobs.

This is one of 10 proposed casino sites in the New York City area, and there's room for even more bidders to join in. Applications are due by June 2025, and final candidates will be chosen by the end of next year. The community will get the chance to voice their opinions before any final decisions are made.

CBS News New York

New Yorkers split on proposed Hudson Yards casino

Overlooking the Hudson River, some neighbors believe it will attract more visitors to the neighborhood.

"I think it's a really nice idea to open a casino here," Ildar Sokolov said.

"I think people, they don't really come to this side so it would be a good incentive to bring people over," Alex Galloca said.

But not everyone feels the same. With the Fashion Institute of Technology nearby, some fear what it could mean for students.

"It would not be a good influence for the students," FIT student Carolina Farais said.

"It wouldn't necessarily be in the best interest of young people to encourage that kind of pastime," FIT student Gian Brack said.

There's also concern some residents will be priced out.

"Unless you're a hedge fund or trust funder, who's got the money for that?" Washington Heights resident Linda Smith said.

Other critics say the plan is too intrusive and would obstruct views.