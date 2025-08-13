Caesars Palace Times Square casino proposal public comment period kicks off

Members of the public will have an opportunity Wednesday to sound off on a potential casino coming to the heart of New York City.

The first public hearing on the Caesars Palace Times Square project will be held.

Controversy is brewing over the proposed project. Times Square-area groups will voice their concerns about it at a rally Wednesday morning.

Broadway theaters to light up in opposition

Just before the rally kicks off, several digital marquees of Broadway theaters, including the Majestic, the Palace and the Saint James will light up with the phrase "No Times Square Casino" to coincide with the community rally, which is expected to happen from 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and then again from 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

A rendering of the Caesars Palace Times Square proposal. Caesars Palace Times Square

According to its website, the Caesars Palace calls the chance to develop a Times Square casino the "opportunity of a lifetime."

"NYC has a once-in-a-lifetime chance to level up Times Square with a world-class gaming and entertainment destination-protecting the world's economic engine and cultural capital," the project's proposers write. Their executive summary more fully outlines their vision and describes, in their view, the benefits of the proposal.

How to participate in the public hearings

Wednesday's public hearing will be the first of two, and will run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Speakers will be allowed to present their statement on a first come, first served basis. The public can weigh in by either sending an email or mailing their comments if they're unable to attend in person.

The public comment meetings come after a July 23 meeting by the project's community advisory committee, where casino applicants presented their proposals.

Wednesday's public hearing is taking place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at

Scandinavia House

Victor Borge Hall, Lower Level

58 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10016

If you can't attend in person and wish to send your comment in by mail, you can do so by mailing:

Caesars Palace Times Square Community Advisory Committee c/o NYSTEC

Attn: CAC Consultant Team

540 Broadway, 3rd Floor

Albany, New York 12207

Comments might be posted on the Caesars Palace Times Square Community Advisory Website.

To find out more on how to participate in the public comment portion of the project, click here.