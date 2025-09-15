New York City announces 20 Gridlock Alert Days for U.N. General Assembly, 2025 holiday season

MTA says it has the right to hike congestion pricing toll 25% on gridlock alert days

It's that time of year again when Gridlock Alert Days will close streets across New York City in anticipation of the United Nations General Assembly and the 2025 holiday season.

The Department of Transportation said that there will be 20 Gridlock Alert Days beginning on September 22.

Drivers should expect delays and heavy traffic if they are planning to drive. However, the DOT recommends that both commuters and tourists utilize public transportation or bikes whenever possible.

"New York City welcomes the UN General Assembly once again this year, but New Yorkers and visitors alike should do their part in minimizing congestion and seeking non-driving modes of transportation," NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said in a statement.

U.N. General Assembly street closures

The 80th U.N. General Assembly begins on September 9 and runs until September 30. The "High-Level" week starts on the 22nd, when world leaders, including the United Kingdom's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and France's President Emmanuel Macron, are expected to recognize a Palestinian State during the general debate. The assembly has already voted for a two-state solution to the conflict.

A full list of speakers has not been released yet for the event.

Officials say that the average speed during the assembly can be as slow as four miles per hour in Midtown.

The following streets will be closed for the U.N. General Assembly.

FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and 42nd Street

Area bounded by East 86th Street on the North, East 80th Street on the South, Park Avenue on the East, and 5th Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by 60th Street on the North, 34th Street on the South, 1st Avenue / United Nations Plaza on East and 3rd Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by 57th Street on the North, 45th Street on the South, 3rd Avenue on East and Madison Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by 58th Street on the North, 49th Street on the South, Madison Avenue on East and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by West 47th Street on the North, West 44th Street on the South, 7th Avenue on East and 8th Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street

Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and 5th Avenue

8th Avenue between West 49th Street and West 44th Street

7th Avenue between West 56th Street and 59th Street

6th Avenue between West 59th Street and West 46th Street

5th Avenue between East 63rd Street and East 49th Street

Madison Avenue between East 58th Street and East 42nd Street

Vanderbilt Avenue between East 47th Street and East 42nd Street

Park Avenue between East 86th Street and East 45th Street

Lexington Avenue between East 57th Street and East 42nd Street

3rd Avenue between 83rd Street and 72nd Street

East 83rd Street between 5th Avenue and 3rd Avenue

East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 61st Street between 5th Avenue and Lexington Avenue

West 59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

West/East 58th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas

West/East 57th Street between 7th Avenue and Dead End / FDR Drive

West 56th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 55th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 54th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West/East 53rd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

West 52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 51st Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West/East 50th Street between 7th Avenue and Dead End / FDR Drive

West/East 49th Street between 8th Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

FDR Drive Service Road between East 48th Street and East 49th Street

East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

West 46th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas

West/East 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

West/East 34th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

Gridlock Days for 2025 holiday season

After the general assembly finishes, drivers will receive a brief reprieve for around two months before the holiday season begins. Streets will close in anticipation of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Here are the Gridlock Days for the upcoming holiday season.

Wednesday, November 19

Thursday, November 20

Tuesday, November 25

Wednesday, December 3

Thursday, December 4

Friday, December 5

Monday, December 8

Tuesday, December 9

Wednesday, December 10

Thursday, December 11

Friday, December 12

Monday, December 15

Tuesday, December 16

Wednesday, December 17

Thursday, December 18

The city has in past years set up a pedestrian-only zone around Rockefeller Center for holiday shopping.