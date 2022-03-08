Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wet snow Wednesday

NEW YORK -- Heads up, the CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday morning.

Rain and snow are expected to develop around daybreak and stick around for most of the day.

jl-3-part-timeline-template.png
Wet snow will spread across the area, with snow mainly to the north and rain to the south. 

New York City could see anywhere from a trace up to an inch of snow, while the northwestern suburbs will likely see 1 to 3 inches of accumulation. 

skycast-snow-map-1-2.png
The combination of rain and snow could make for a slick day on the roads and sidewalks.

First published on March 8, 2022 / 10:19 AM

