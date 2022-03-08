First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wet snow Wednesday

NEW YORK -- Heads up, the CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday morning.

CBS2

Rain and snow are expected to develop around daybreak and stick around for most of the day.

CBS2

Wet snow will spread across the area, with snow mainly to the north and rain to the south.

New York City could see anywhere from a trace up to an inch of snow, while the northwestern suburbs will likely see 1 to 3 inches of accumulation.

CBS2

The combination of rain and snow could make for a slick day on the roads and sidewalks.

Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest forecast and weather alerts.