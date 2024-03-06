First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain that could lead to flood concerns
Alerts & advisories
- Red Alert Wednesday afternoon until Wednesday night due to moderate to heavy rain, which may lead to flooding
- Flood Watch from 1PM Wednesday until 6AM Thursday
Forecast
Today: AM clouds, patchy fog and mild... 40s to around 50. PM rain develops and could be moderate to heavy at times, especially into the afternoon commute. Milder with highs in the 50s.
Tonight: Evening bouts of moderate to heavy rain, then light rain/drizzle overnight.
Tomorrow: Leftover light rain/drizzle and blustery. Highs in the low 50s.
Looking ahead
Friday (Pick of the Week): Partly sunny and mild with highs in the 50s.
Saturday: PM rain likely. Highs in the 40s.
Sunday: Leftover rain and blustery. Highs in the low 50s.
