Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/8 Tuesday morning forecast

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Transition Tuesday 03:04

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny, breezy and about 25 degrees cooler than yesterday with highs in the 40s. Clouds increase overnight with a little rain/snow developing towards daybreak. 

skycast-today-rt-new.png
CBS2

Wet snow and rain will overspread the area tomorrow morning with the snow mainly across the northern half of the area and rain more so off to the south; the precipitation will taper off late in the afternoon and evening. When all is said and done, a trace - 1" of snowfall is expected in the city with 1-3" expected across the northern/northwestern part of the area.

red-alert-page.png
CBS2

 Looking Ahead: Thursday and Friday look generally quiet with highs near normal. Rain develops early Saturday and potentially changes to snow. We'll need some time to determine the exact track of the low which will dictate precipitation types and any changeover times.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive.png
CBS2

 That said, more details to come...

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 8, 2022 / 7:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.