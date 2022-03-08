First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/8 Tuesday morning forecast

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny, breezy and about 25 degrees cooler than yesterday with highs in the 40s. Clouds increase overnight with a little rain/snow developing towards daybreak.

Wet snow and rain will overspread the area tomorrow morning with the snow mainly across the northern half of the area and rain more so off to the south; the precipitation will taper off late in the afternoon and evening. When all is said and done, a trace - 1" of snowfall is expected in the city with 1-3" expected across the northern/northwestern part of the area.

Looking Ahead: Thursday and Friday look generally quiet with highs near normal. Rain develops early Saturday and potentially changes to snow. We'll need some time to determine the exact track of the low which will dictate precipitation types and any changeover times.

That said, more details to come...