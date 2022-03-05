First Alert Forecast: Saturday stays dry and seasonable, showers possible after midnight

We're in for a milder first weekend of March. In fact, records are in jeopardy for Sunday! Let's dive in.

Today will feature mostly cloudy skies with temps near normal in the mid 40s. It stays dry.

A few showers are possible after midnight and then especially into Sunday morning. Temps don't retreat much overnight as a warm front approaches.

Scattered showers tomorrow morning taper off into the afternoon. We're well into the 60s! That's 20+ degrees above normal. If enough sun can break out, many spots will easily get into the low 70s! It'll be turning breezy with that warm surge with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

Monday starts off dry with another batch of rain possible into the PM hours. With a front draped across the region, there will be a big range in temps. Highs on Monday will range from just in the 50s in the mountains to 70s south and west of the city.

Temps return to near seasonable by Tuesday. Have a great weekend!