Steep FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket prices could impact New York, New Jersey tourism boost

The United States, Mexico and Canada are set to host the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup next summer, with eight games, including the Final, taking place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

But ticket prices have become a source of international outrage in recent days, and some soccer fans say the cost could lead to empty seats.

World Cup Final ticket at MetLife Stadium could cost thousands

On Thursday, FIFA allocated tickets for participating countries to, ideally, sell to their most loyal fans at affordable prices, as low as $21 per ticket.

But groups like Football Supporters Europe allege that the opposite has happened, saying that if fans follow their team from the first match to the Final, "It would cost them a minimum of $6,900 USD."

FIFA had two direct ticket sales phases, both before last week's draw, meaning fans didn't know who would play in the match they bought tickets for. Unlike in years past, there's no flat fee for the group stage, either. Pricing is based on demand, and demand is expected to be high.

A ticket to the Final at MetLife Stadium on July 19 could cost around $4,000.

FIFA is now also involved in re-sale of tickets, charging secondary sellers and buyers 15% each.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Soccer Federation told CBS News New York, "FIFA handles World Cup ticket pricing. We have no control over that process."

CBS News New York reached out to FIFA for comment on pricing, and were referred only to a press release on the number of tickets sold.

Mamdani vows to speak up to FIFA about prices

The cost risks pricing out the tourists that New York and New Jersey have been expecting.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani spoke to CBS News New York political reporter Marcia Kramer about the prices for Sunday's edition of "The Point."

"This is going to be me using my platform to speak up to FIFA at every opportunity," Mamdani said.

The mayor-elect also reiterated his plan to appoint a so-called World Cup czar.

Soccer fans slam "ridiculous" prices

Soccer fans at Smithfield Hall in Chelsea, one of the most popular places to watch a soccer game in Manhattan, say the sports bar is an option they may now be forced to consider next year.

"The entry level tickets for the opening games were supposed to be $21. Nobody saw those tickets here," said Jacek Ramotowski, a soccer fan from Poland.

"You're talking thousands and thousands of dollars," Smithfield Hall co-owner Kieron Slattery said.