FIFA chooses New York/New Jersey as 2026 World Cup host city

MetLife Stadium chosen as site for World Cup games

MetLife Stadium chosen as site for World Cup games

MetLife Stadium chosen as site for World Cup games

NEW YORK -- FIFA on Thursday announced the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

New York/New Jersey, home of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, was chosen as part of the East Region.

🎉🇺🇸 ɴᴇᴡ ʏᴏʀᴋ / ɴᴇᴡ ᴊᴇʀꜱᴇʏ 🇺🇸🎉



New York / New Jersey has been confirmed as a #FIFAWorldCup #2026HostCity pic.twitter.com/C1HqpgoEpZ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2022

The other cities in the East include Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, and Miami.

The West Region is made up of host cities Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco/Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Guadalajara.

Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Monterrey, and Mexico City are part of the Central Region.