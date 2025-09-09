FIFA 2026 World Cup tickets presale for MetLife Stadium begins Wednesday. Here's how to get them.

The first opportunity to secure tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, gets underway on Wednesday.

The Visa ticket presale signup window opens at 11 a.m., and will run through Friday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m.. Those Visa cardholders who qualify can then declare their intent to purchase tickets.

"With just ten months to go until the FIFA World Cup 26 kicks off, we are excited to launch the first phase of ticket sales for the tournament," FIFA World Cup 2026 COO Heimo Schirgi said in a statement. "This marks a momentous milestone as we build up to this historic event, and we look forward to millions of fans joining us in North America next June."

How to purchase World Cup tickets

Using their FIFA ID, fans can log into the world soccer governing body's website and sign up for the presale lottery.

Those chosen to buy tickets will be notified by email on Sept. 29. They will then be supplied with a date and time slot to purchase tickets, which will be subject to availability. FIFA has said that being selected as part of the presale lottery doesn't necessarily guarantee that tickets will be available during a specific time slot.

Following the Visa presale, there will be other ticket phases.

A registration window for the early ticket draw is expected to be open from Oct. 27-31, FIFA said. Time slots for purchase will run from mid-November to early December. Signup and selection will be similar to the Visa presale.

Registration will take place shortly after the tournament's final draw for the random selection ticket draw. Fans can submit applications for specific matches.

Tickets to all of the tournament's matches, including those for specific teams and venues, will be made available once sales begin, FIFA said, adding the prices will range from about $60 up to more than $6,700 for the Final at MetLife Stadium on July 19, 2026.

Tickets will also be made available for purchase on a first-come, first-serve basis when the tournament start date gets closer, FIFA said.

World Cup at MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium will host a total of eight World Cup matches: five in the Group Stage, one in the Round of 32, one in the Round of 16, and the Final.

Match 7 - Saturday, June 13, 2026 (Group Stage)

Match 17 - Tuesday, June 16, 2026 (Group Stage)

Match 41 - Monday, June 22, 2026 (Group Stage)

Match 56 - Thursday, June 25, 2026 (Group Stage)

Match 67 - Saturday, June 27, 2026 (Group Stage)

Match 77 - Tuesday, June 30, 2026 (Round of 32)

Match 91 - Thursday, July 5, 2026 (Round of 16)

Match 104 - Sunday, July 19, 2026 (Final)

