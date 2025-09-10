World Cup fans in New York, New Jersey concerned about access to, and cost of, tickets

First opportunity to get your hands on FIFA 2026 World Cup tickets is underway

The first opportunity to get your hands on FIFA 2026 World Cup tickets started at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and will run until 11 a.m. on Sept. 19.

But it isn't open to everyone. The process on the world soccer governing body's website is a bit complicated, and only available to Visa cardholders.

MetLife Stadium will host eight matches during next year's tournament -- five in the Group Stage, starting on June 13, one each in the Round of 32 and Round of 16, and the Final, on July 19.

How the process works

CBS News New York's Christine Sloan registered, and said it took about 30 minutes to get into the presale drawing.

FIFA will send an email to let those who registered know if they'll be selected in a lottery to purchase tickets.

"As we expected, demand for tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026 is extraordinary. We were experiencing initial extended wait times as the registration period opened. Importantly, timing of a fan's entry into the Visa presale draw will not impact the fan's chances of success," a FIFA spokesperson said, adding everyone who registered during the entry period, "will have the same likelihood of being selected to have the opportunity to purchase tickets."

The next step in the registration process will be held in late October.

Ticket prices will be just too high, some soccer super-fans say

Andres Perroae showed off his soccer merch, including tea thermoses and jerseys adorned with the names of famous players, at his Uruguayan bakery in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

His guess on who will meet in next year's World Cup Final at MetLife?

"Argentina, Brazil," Perroae said, referring to two of the most successful soccer-playing nations in history.

However, Perroae and others said they didn't try to score tickets.

"I really haven't, but resale, I think, just came out. We won't get them, but hopefully resale isn't that expensive," said George Ibrahim of Elizabeth.

"For regular people, it's going to be expensive," said Daniel Hernandez, the manager of Noches de Colombia in Elizabeth.

Hernandez said he expects fans to pack the restaurant and his team is preparing.

"Last year was the Copa America here in the restaurant. Colombia went to the Final and we got reservations. We got packed," Hernandez said.