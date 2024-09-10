Embattled NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban's future a hot topic at Mayor Eric Adams' weekly press conference

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams was grilled during a news conference on Tuesday about the federal investigation into several high-ranking members of his administration, most notably NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban.

The mayor, who took questions virtually because he recently tested positive for COVID-19, said he spoke to Caban on Monday, but wouldn't go into details about the conversation or if he will be replaced.

"You know, as I've always stated, I don't go into private conversations, and whatever new changes in the administration that will be made, when they come about, we will announce them," Adams said. "At this time, we're going to continue to do the job that we're doing in the New York City Police Department. No one does it better."

Sources say federal authorities seized the phone of Caban and his twin brother, James Caban, over allegations James worked as a fixer for local bars and restaurants.

The police commissioner made a public appearance Monday at a briefing on public safety, but he did not take questions or address the allegations at all.

"I realize that these investigations have raised a lot of questions and concerns. There are some serious matters that need to be addressed. I was surprised as you to learn of these inquiries and I take them extremely seriously," Adams said.

Four different sources told CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer that Caban will resign in the coming days, but the embattled commissioner said on Monday afternoon those are "false rumors."

"I would never do anything to betray your trust"

Last week, federal agents also raided the home of the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks, along with the home of his brother, Schools Chancellor David Banks, which he shares with his fiancée, First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright.

No one has been charged with any crime so far, something the mayor has stated repeatedly. However, he was asked what he would do if someone is.

"They have not been accused of any wrongdoing, and I think it's imperative that we follow the process and system of doing inquiries. That's what I've done throughout my years of law enforcement, and that's what we do in this country. So the focus of this administration is to continue this success that we have shown throughout my years in office," Adams said.

The mayor also touched on his future, stating, "I would never do anything to betray your trust," adding, "I am committed to completing my term as the mayor of the city of New York and running for re-election. That's my commitment. I'm not going to deal with hypotheticals."

Wright was asked for her thoughts.

"I just want to say, first of all, I remain committed to serving New Yorkers each and every single day," Wright said. "I am cooperating fully with any investigation. I'm confident that I have done nothing wrong and I just remain committed to doing the work."

Adams hit with a barrage of questions

Reporters seized on the controversy surrounding Edward Caban, hitting Adams from multiple angles on Tuesday.

"Are you worried that Edward Caban's continuing as police commissioner is a distraction, and would you rather have someone else run the department while this investigation unfolds?" Kramer asked.

"I'm not concerned about the professionalism of the NYPD. We have seen how well they operate with so many things taking place in the city. This is a professional operation, and we're going to continue to drive down crime and keep New Yorkers safe," Adams said.

Kramer also asked if James Caban's police protection package should be discontinued.

"The NYPD determines what type of protection is for officers and civilians, and I think they would be better capable of answering that question," Adams said.

The mayor was asked if Edward Caban can continue his duties while under federal investigation, and if his Homeland Security clearance will be impacted.

"I don't believe it should be. He was briefed on the JTTF takedown," Adams said.

During their questioning, some reporters said sources inside City Hall have indicated Edward Caban is being pressured out. The mayor was asked if he refutes those sources and if he still has full confidence in the commissioner.

"I am City Hall, and any orders that come from City Hall to make a personnel shift is going to come with my blessing. And it did not come from my blessing, and I'm not aware of anyone else communicating or doing such," Adams said.

As for the protocol for the NYPD's interaction with the FBI and whether Caban may be formally sealed off, Adams said, "I think that the bureau and the intelligence can answer that question for you, I don't know protocols around when there are inquiries of any nature, how it's handled," Adams said.

The reporter who posed the question then shot back, "You're the mayor. You have a law enforcement background. You really can't speak on that?"

To which Adams responded, "It's not that I said I can't speak on it; I want you to get accurate information."