Expected excessive heat Friday prompts First Alert Weather Day. Check the forecast.

We're headed for a First Alert Weather Day Friday due to potentially extreme heat.

Wednesday, we remain in a bit of a holding pattern, with high pressure still in control, but that's going to change quickly.

The heat and humidity build Thursday into Friday, and some areas—especially parts of northeast New Jersey, New York City western Long Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley—could flirt with heat warning criteria by Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service already issued advisories and watches that go into effect Friday for parts of the Tri-State.

An Extreme Heat Watch goes into effect at 10 a.m. Friday and lasts until 8 p.m.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. and lasts until 8 p.m.

Heat Advisories kick in any time the heat index of 95-99 degrees for two consecutive days, or 100-104 degrees for any length of time.

An Excessive Heat Watch kicks in if there's a heat index of 105 degrees or more for two consecutive hours or greater.

A cold front arrives Friday evening, bringing our next shot at strong to possibly severe storms, though there's still some uncertainty on storm strength.

Saturday looks hot and humid again, but a bit less intense depending on cloud cover. Another front may bring showers or storms from late Sunday into Monday.

