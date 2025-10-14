Eric Adams considering endorsing Andrew Cuomo in NYC mayor's race, sources say

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tells CBS News New York he's planning to use his clout as the 110th mayor of New York to help pick his successor, and it definitely won't be Zohran Mamdani.

"I believe Zohran will take us backwards," Adams said.

Sources tell CBS News New York Adams, a moderate Democrat, is considering backing Andrew Cuomo, even though he has frequently criticized the former governor.

"We're still having conversations," Adams said.

"You want as much support as you can gather"

It's Mamdani's left-leaning policies that Adams can't stomach.

"I'm clear that there's one major obstacle we have, and that's Zohran. You know, the thought of having CCRB fire cops, removing 3,000 people from Rikers Island without them getting the rehabilitation that they need. Of, you know, what we're going to be doing about these false promises around freezing rent," Adams said.

Cuomo, who is running as an independent, said he hasn't spoken to Adams about an endorsement, but indicated he'd welcome it.

"Obviously, you want as much support as you can gather," Cuomo said.

Republican Curtis Sliwa dismissed any possible Adams endorsement of Cuomo.

"Two birds of a feather rock together. Both were corrupt. I could easily seem them endorsing one another, saying nice things about one another," Sliwa said.

Mamdani appears with Hochul in Queens

As for Mamdani, he made a high-profile appearance with Gov. Kathy Hochul in his Astoria district Tuesday. She announced a $5 million expansion of the Boys and Girls Club of Queens. It was the first time Hochul appeared with Mamdani since she endorsed him, and she made a point of praising his campaign.

"I want to thank Assemblyman Mamdani for putting a special exclamation point on affordability and how hard it is for families struggling in the city," Hochul said.

She said she wants to work with him on universal child care, one of his signature promises.

"I've had conversations with Assemblymember Mamdani about how we can get to universal child care. I believe we can," Hochul said.

Mamdani stuck to his role as an assemblyman.

"I want to thank Governor Hochul for the investment in this neighborhood," he said.

Mamdani was able to score some points on Cuomo by picking up the endorsement of several Black clergy members, including Bishop Orlando Findlayter, who endorsed Cuomo in the primary.

Meanwhile, President Trump once again threatened to withhold federal funds from New York if Mamdani gets elected.

"We're not going to let somebody get into office and squander the taxpayer's money," Mr. Trump said.