NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani taunts Andrew Cuomo over his response to Letitia James indictment

The candidates in the New York City mayor's race weighed in Friday on the federal indictment of state Attorney General Letitia James.

To frontrunner Zohran Mamdani, the case has become a litmus test in the campaign -- one that weighs directly on the ability of the next mayor to stand up to President Trump.

Mamdani blasts original Cuomo statement on James indictment

Two people have loomed large over the mayor's race -- Mr. Trump, who pushed for the indictment of the attorney general, and James, herself, who, when she endorsed Mamdani, couldn't resist taunting the president.

Now, Mamdani is using Mr. Trump's actions to taunt Andrew Cuomo, and to remind voters of the sexual harassment charges she brought against him, allegations the former governor has disputed.

"Andrew Cuomo made a statement yesterday where he didn't even mention the name of Tish James, and much less the name Donald Trump," Mamdani said.

The Queens assemblyman was referring to a carefully-worded social media post in which Cuomo, a former attorney general, himself, said, "When the law is weaponized or manipulated to advance political agendas, it erodes public trust and weakens the very foundation of justice," and added, "We must restore faith in fairness, facts, and due process -- because once justice becomes partisan, everyone loses."

Mamdani said the president would be thrilled by Cuomo's stance.

"He's seeing a former governor unwilling to stand up in a moment of crisis, unwilling to speak up for the very New Yorkers that have been standing on the front lines. And if you are unwilling to do so today, if you cannot say Donald Trump's name today, how will you stand up to him tomorrow?" Mamdani said.

"It is wrong when Trump's DOJ does it or when a Democrat does it"

Cuomo put out another statement Friday that addressed using prosecutorial powers to go after an opponent.

"It is wrong when Trump's DOJ does it or when a Democrat does it, and it must be universally condemned," Cuomo said. "And it's wrong that it appears to be happening with AG James and former FBI Director James Comey. It is part of why people have lost faith in the justice system, the cornerstone of our democracy."

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa said it was time for all partisan prosecutions to stop, because until they do, "We're never going to get anything done in this country."

Mayor Eric Adams used questions about the indictment against James to complain about the corruption indictment that was brought against him, which, he insisted, was unfair.