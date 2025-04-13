Mayor Eric Adams flying to Dominican Republic after nightclub roof collapse

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is traveling to the Dominican Republic to pay respects to the victims of the deadly roof collapse on the island.

Adams will fly out Sunday with a group of elected city leaders after the collapse at the Jet Set nightclub killed over 200 people and injured hundreds more.

The victims included Manuel Diaz, a 31-year old father from the Bronx, retired NYPD Det. Emmanuel Gomez, and former MLB players Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco.

Dominican authorities have since ended the rescue operation and are now trying to figure out what caused the nightclub's cement roof to fall onto the crowd early Tuesday.

Mayor Adams leading delegation to Dominican Republic

An aerial view of the Jet Set nightclub days after its roof collapsed, killing more than 200 people, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, April 11, 2025. Matias Delacroix / AP

Adams said the trip is necessary since he runs the city with the largest Dominican population outside the island.

The delegation traveling with him includes Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez, a Dominican native, who said the next few days will be important.

"This is a moment of solidarity and personal faith, and this is a day where we are celebrating as the Catholics we are, the Holy Week," Rodriguez said. "A week of reflections, a week for prayer."

Dozens gathered at the 809 Restaurant in Inwood on Saturday to remember the victims.

"This happened in the Dominican Republic, but we are here in the Dominican community showing love for our people, letting them know that they're not alone," said Shery Olivo, who attended the vigil.

Flags at City Hall have also been lowered in an effort to stand in solidarity with the local Dominican community.

The mayor's flight will depart Sunday evening. He will return to New York City on Tuesday.

contributed to this report.