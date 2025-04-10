Bronx father, retired NYPD detective among victims in Dominican Republic roof collapse

A Bronx father and a retired member of the New York City Police Department are among those killed in this week's deadly Dominican Republic roof collapse.

At least 221 people were killed and 189 were rescued when the ceiling caved in at the packed Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo early Tuesday. Eight people remain in critical condition.

Expecting father killed in Jet Set nightclub roof collapse

Outside of a building on University Avenue in the Bronx, the loss of 31-year-old Manuel Diaz, also known as Manny, is profound.

"I didn't believe it 'cause I seen him like a week ago, but it felt like yesterday," friend Frank Sepulveda Jr. said.

"He helped a lot of people, lot of love. He had a great heart," brother Henry Diaz said.

Diaz said he rushed to the Dominican Republic after hearing the news.

Manuel Diaz had a 1-year-old son and was getting ready for a second son to be born in two months, his brother said.

"He left behind two sons," he said. "I spoke to him every single day. His personality was a personality full of life."

Adding to the pain, Diaz family also lost a cousin, Ismael Diaz, and his wife, Patricia.

"We were in New York. We just came when we heard the news right away. It was really, really bad," aunt Wendy Torres said.

New Yorkers mourn loved ones killed in Dominican Republic roof collapse

Many in New York have been impacted by the tragedy.

Officials announced retired NYPD Det. Emmanuel Gomez also died.

"Once he's your friend, that's it. He was always there, available for you, always. Answered your calls, everything," said Rosio Cerventes, who works at a Bronx deli where Gomez was a regular customer.

Cerventes said she knew his order.

"I had to make it for him because he loved how I make it," she said.

New York-based fashion designer Martín Polanco also died in the collapse, along with former Yankees and Mets pitcher Octavio Dotel.

As these families prepare for funerals, other families are still waiting on word of their loved ones.