Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, hit by deadly roof collapse

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic — At least 13 people died and more than 70 were injured when a roof collapsed at a nightclub in the capital of the Dominican Republic early Tuesday, authorities said. Crews were searching for potential survivors in the rubble at Jet Set club in Santo Domingo, said Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center of Emergency Operations.

"We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble," he said.

The National Police said in a post on social media that at least 46 people had been rescued from the building.

Among the injured was merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing when the roof collapsed, officials said.

Emergency services are seen inside the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, after a roof collapse that killed at least 13 people, in a screengrab taken from video shared by the Dominican National Police force, April 8, 2025. National Police of the Dominican Republic/X

President Luis Abinader wrote on social media that all rescue agencies were "working tirelessly" to help those affected.

"We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred," he wrote.

At one hospital where the injured were taken, an official stood outside reading aloud the names of survivors as a crowd gathered around her and yelled out the names of their loved ones.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the roof to collapse.