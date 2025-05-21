Rep. LaMonica McIver, charged with assaulting a federal officer, makes virtual court appearance

New Jersey Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver appeared virtually before a federal judge in Newark this morning after being charged with assault, resisting arrest, and impeding federal officers.

McIver was in Washington for the appearance. She was read her rights and released on her own recognizance.

If convicted, faces eight years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

McIver is due to appear in court in person on June 11 for a preliminary hearing. She's allowed to travel domestically and internationally if needed for her congressional duties, the judge said. For personal international travel, she'll need court approval.

She was ordered to surrender any firearms she may own.

McIver charged after incident at ICE detention facility in Newark

The Department of Justice brought the charges against McIver, claiming she assaulted a federal law enforcement officer during a clash at Delaney Hall, an ICE detention facility in Newark.

"That conduct cannot be overlooked by the chief federal law enforcement official in the State of New Jersey," Interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba said when she announced the charges Monday. "I have persistently made efforts to address these issues without bringing criminal charges and have given Representative McIver every opportunity to come to a resolution, but she has unfortunately declined."

McIver has said the charges against her "are purely political - they mischaracterize and distort my actions, and are meant to criminalize and deter legislative oversight."

Judge blasts N.J. U.S. Attorney's Office for "apparent rush" to charge Ras Baraka

Meanwhile, the trespassing charges against Newark Mayor Ras Baraka were formally dropped Wednesday. The judge overseeing the case signed the dismissal order prosecutors had proposed nearly two weeks after he was arrested in the same Delaney Hall incident.

Prosecutors said they recommended dropping the charges this week after reviewing the facts of the case, saying the move is in the best interest of justice.

Magistrate Judge Andre Espinosa scolded the U.S. Attorney's Office for hastily charging Baraka to begin with, and called the change of course an embarrassing retraction.

"The apparent rush in this case, culminating today in the embarrassing retraction of charges, suggests a failure to adequately investigate, to carefully gather facts and to thoughtfully consider the implications of your actions before wielding your immense power. Your office must operate with a higher standard than that," Espinosa said.

Baraka is running for New Jersey governor.