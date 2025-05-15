Newark Mayor Ras Baraka due in court today after ICE arrest

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is scheduled to appear in federal court for a status conference Thursday after his arrest outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility last week.

Baraka's office confirmed the democratic candidate for New Jersey governor will attend the procedural hearing.

Mayor of Newark arrested by ICE agents

ICE agents took Baraka into custody on trespassing charges last Friday outside Delaney Hall, a detention center that opened just weeks ago.

The mayor, along with other lawmakers and immigration advocates, have said the 1,000-bed facility did not obtain the necessary permits and blocked inspections. The Department of Homeland Security denies those allegations.

Baraka told CBS News New York he was not at Delaney Hall that day to protest, but to support members of New Jersey's congressional delegation who were there to tour the facility.

"The Mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey this afternoon," U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba wrote on social media after his arrest.

The mayor pushed back, saying he was invited and stayed for over an hour.

"We didn't storm the place. All of it is a lie," he said. "Somebody allowed me to go in. I didn't climb a fence. I didn't kick the door down."

He was held in custody for four hours before being released. The trespassing charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 days in prison.