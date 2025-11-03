Driver in deadly 4th of July NYC crash at Lower East Side park convicted on all counts

A New Jersey man was convicted on all 12 counts Monday in a drunk driving crash that killed four people celebrating the Fourth of July in 2024 on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

Daniel Hyden, 46, of Monmouth Junction, was found guilty of four counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, along with assault charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 3 and could face life in prison.

Hyden did not make eye contact as he was led into the courtroom in handcuffs, and he showed little reaction as the verdict was read.

Family members of the victims broke down in tears, some quietly saying "yes" each time the judge said "guilty." They called it the justice they've been waiting for since the deadly holiday.

"Horrific act of vehicular violence"

Prosecutors said Hyden was intoxicated and speeding when he drove his Ford F-150 pickup through a construction zone, onto a sidewalk and through a chain link fence, crashing into a crowd a Corlears Hook Park.

Three people, Lucille Pinkney, Herman Pinkney and Ana Morel, were pronounced dead on the scene. A fourth victim, Emily Ruiz, was pronounced dead five days later. Seven other people were injured.

"Family and friends were enjoying a Fourth of July barbeque in Corlears Hook Park before their lives were drastically and tragically changed forever," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement following the verdict. "Today, the court found him guilty of numerous crimes for this horrific act of vehicular violence, including four counts of Murder in the Second Degree. While this verdict won't bring them back to life, I hope that this conviction can bring at least some measure of comfort for their friends and family."

Witnesses kept Hyden from leaving the crash scene

Prosecutors also said Hyden tried to put the truck in reverse and leave the scene, but he was stopped by witnesses who took the key from the ignition. Some of the witnesses testified during trial, saying they pulled him from the truck and beat him. A responding officer also testified about separating him from the crowd.

Body camera video from earlier that day showed officers at nearby Pier 36, where Hyden was denied entry to a boat party for being intoxicated and got into a fight with security.

His defense attorneys argued his foot was injured and he lost control of his truck, but the judge rejected that claim.