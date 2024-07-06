Driver in deadly July 4th NYC crash arraigned on host of charges

New charges for man accused of killing 3 in July 4th drunk driving crash

New charges for man accused of killing 3 in July 4th drunk driving crash

New charges for man accused of killing 3 in July 4th drunk driving crash

NEW YORK - The man accused of killing three people when drove drunk into a crowd on the Lower East Side on July 4th was arraigned on a host of charges Saturday.

Daniel Hyden of Monmouth Junction, N.J. is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, manslaughter, assault and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated charges. Hyden was driving with a suspended license, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, Hyden, 44, drove a Ford F-150 pickup truck into the crowd at Corlears Hook Park just before 9 p.m. local time. He allegedly ran through a stop sign at the intersection of Water and Cherry Streets, drove up onto the sidewalk, slammed through the chain link fence, and into the crowd.

Eleven people were killed or injured, prosecutors said. The three people killed have been identified as Lucille Pinkney, 59, and her son Herman Pinkney, 38, and Ana Morel, 43. Another person was critically injured, and seven others hospitalized. The youngest victim was 11, according to prosecutors.

Responding police officers say they found Hyden on the ground next to the driver's-side door, wearing pants but no shirt or shoes. He had bloodshot eyes, was stumbling and there was "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath."

"I hope we get justice"

Three people were killed in an alleged drunk driving crash on the Lower East Side on July 4, 2024. Two of the victims have been identified as Herman Pinkney, 38, and his mother Lucille, 59. The third victim has been identified as 43-year-old Ana Morel. Photos provided

On Friday, Family members of the victims returned to the scene, some breaking down in tears.

"I hope we get justice for my brother and my mother," Diamond Pinkney said. "Herman, I love you. I'm going to do you proud."

"We're all devastated with this. It breaks my heart, and I'm so sad about it," neighbor Nereida Garcia said.