Anguished family members speak after NYC truck crash kills 3

NEW YORK - A memorial is growing for the victims of a July 4th crash on the Lower East Side that killed three people.

Two of the victims have been identified as Herman Pinckney, 38, and his mother Lucille, 59. One other person was killed and six others were injured when a suspected drunk driver crashed into a gathering at Corlears Hook Park.

Anguished loved ones visited the scene Friday.

At least three people were killed when a suspected drunk driver crashed into a Manhattan park during the July 4th celebrations, authorities said. CBS New York

Family and loved ones visit site of deadly crash

Diamond Pinckney was in tears at the site where his mother and brother were killed.

"I hope we get justice for my brother and my mother," he said. "Herman, I love you. I'm going to do you proud."

"My cousin, he was happy. He was outgoing. He was funny. He was surrounded by a lot of his friends, all the time. My aunt, she loved her son. They were really close, and she works hard to take care of her children. It's just a shock," relative Haneefah Hafan said.

Herman's girlfriend also went to the scene. She cried and repeatedly asked "Why?"

Driver faces host of charges

The crash took place just before 9 p.m. Thursday. Four of nine victims were trapped under the pickup truck.

Police said Daniel Hyden of Monmouth Junction, N.J. was allegedly speeding down Water Street and ran through a stop sign at the intersection of Water and Cherry Streets, then drove up onto the sidewalk and into the crowd.

He's charged with assault, vehicular manslaughter, DWI and driving without a license.