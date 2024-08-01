Deadly Lower East Side 4th of July crash suspect indicted on murder charges

NEW YORK - The suspect in the deadly July 4th crash on the Lower East Side was indicted on murder charges Thursday.

Authorities say Daniel Hyden, 44, was intoxicated when he crashed into a crowd of people celebrating the 4th of July at Corlears Hook Park. Four people were killed as a result of the crash. Several other people were injured, including four who had serious injuries to their heads, arms and backs, according to the DA. The youngest person hurt in the incident was 11.

Hyden, of Monmouth Junction, N.J., appeared in court Thursday to face murder in the second degree, aggravated vehicular homicide and assault charges. Prosecutors previously said he was driving with a suspended license. Family members of the victims became emotional when he arrived at court.

He pleaded not guilty and remains in custody.

Details of the deadly crash

Authorities said Hyden's Ford F-150 was going as fast as 54 mph when he ran through a stop sign, jumped the curb, smashed through a fence and into the crowd enjoying a barbecue at the park just before 9 p.m. on Independence Day. Police say after Hyden crashed into the crowd, Hyden tried to drive off, but was stopped witnesses who pulled the keys from the ignition.

Responding police officers said they found Hyden on the ground next to the driver's side door wearing pants but without a shirt or shoes. Prosecutors say he had bloodshot eyes and had a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" on his breath.

Three people were killed in an alleged drunk driving crash on the Lower East Side on July 4, 2024. Two of the victims have been identified as Herman Pinkney, 38, and his mother Lucille, 59. The third victim has been identified as 43-year-old Ana Morel. Photos provided

"This alleged act tragically cut the lives of Lucille Pinkney, Herman Pinkney, Emily Ruiz, and Ana Morel short and severely injured seven others," District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. "My thoughts are with the families of those whose lives were lost, the injured victims, and the tight-knit community, all of whom are reeling from the effects of this horrifying and senseless tragedy."