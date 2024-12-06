Daniel Penny trial deliberations continue for a fourth day

NEW YORK - Jurors have begun the fourth day of deliberations in the Daniel Penny trial.

Penny, 26, is charged in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely aboard a subway last year. The Marine veteran has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges.

So far, the jury has deliberated for roughly 16 hours or so over three days.

The jury has sent several notes so far, requesting to watch cell phone and police bodycam footage of the incident, as well as Penny's interview at the police station. They also wanted to hear readback of the defense's cross examination of New York City Medical Examiner Dr. Cynthia Harris, who performed Neely's autopsy, and ruled his cause of death compression of the neck.

They've also asked for part of the judge's instructions, as well as the legal definitions of "recklessness" and "negligence," to be re-read to them.

Prosecutors have argued that while Penny's intentions were good in restraining Neely, he had him in a chokehold for too long. Penny's defense has argued he wasn't using pressure during the hold, just holding Neely down. A defense witness also disagreed with the ME's cause of death determination, arguing Neely died due to a combination of factors including drugs and sickle cell crisis.