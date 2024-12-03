Jury in Daniel Penny trial begins deliberations

NEW YORK -- Jurors in the Daniel Penny trial began deliberating Tuesday, as they decide whether the Marine veteran acted in self-defense or used excessive force when he placed Jordan Neely into a chokehold on the subway last year.

His lawyers presented their closing arguments Monday, asking the jurors to imagine they were on that train too. They called the manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges against Penny a rush to judgement, arguing protests and media attention motivated the district attorney's office to file the charges -- rather than the evidence.

Prosecutors say Penny was justified in using some physical force but that he went too far and continued to hold Neely in a chokehold ever after the train pulled into the station and passengers got off. The prosecution wrapped up its closing arguments Tuesday morning before jurors got the case.

The jury spent the last several weeks listening to testimony from passengers, police officers and medical experts. Among those in attendance Monday was Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Penny has pleaded not guilty and, if convicted, faces up to 15 years in prison for the top charge of manslaughter. The judge could also choose not to sentence him to any prison time.