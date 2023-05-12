Daniel Penny surrenders to NYPD to face second degree manslaughter charge in Jordan Neely's death

Daniel Penny turns himself in to face second degree manslaughter charge

NEW YORK -- Daniel Penny, the man seen on video putting Jordan Neely in a chokehold on the subway, turned himself in Friday morning and will go before a judge.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office charged Penny, a 24-year-old Marine veteran, with second degree manslaughter in Neely's death.

Just after 8 a.m., Penny and his attorney Thomas Kenniff arrived at the 5th Precinct in Lower Manhattan. Penny appeared somber and did not speak to reporters.

"Shortly after 8 a.m., Daniel Penny surrendered at the 5th Precinct at the request of the New York County district attorney's office. He did so voluntarily and with the sort of dignity and integrity that is characteristic of his history of service to this grateful nation. The case will now go to court," Kenniff said.

After Penny surrendered, police brought him to Manhattan Criminal Court for his afternoon arraignment, when a judge will decide whether to set bail or not.

The video of Penny holding Neely in a chokehold on the F train sparked dozens of protests calling for his arrest since the incident on May 1.

Witnesses told police Neely, a 30-year-old subway performer who was homeless, was begging for food and acting erratically on the train before Penny intervened.

Penny could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty. The Manhattan DA announced the charge without an expected grand jury decision.