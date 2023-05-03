Investigation continues after man dies following subway chokehold incident

NEW YORK - A deadly subway confrontation remains under investigation in New York City.

Dramatic video shows a rider putting another rider in a chokehold.

The passenger was then taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Screengrabs show one subway rider holding another around the neck. Police say the hold lasted nearly three minutes.

Police sources say the person, who eventually fell unconscious, is a 30-year-old homeless man who had allegedly been throwing trash and yelling at passengers. Sources say things turned physical when a 24-year-old Marine veteran from Queens tried to subdue him, while also telling others to call 911.

"It's an unfortunate situation but at the same time we all want to feel safe at some point," one person said.

Two other riders could be seen as well trying to restrain the 30-year-old's arms, before he's let go, apparently lifeless on the ground.

The incident took place on the F train at the East Houston and Lafayette Street station in SoHo Monday.

Wednesday morning, subway riders were calling the outcome unfortunate.

"I don't think anyone should die or anything like that. It's kind of crazy. But I guess it's, like, a problem that needs to be fixed, the homelessness," said Bronx resident Noah Danij.

Some subway riders acknowledged the danger at hand.

"It's unfortunate that he died, don't get me wrong," Washington Heights resident Camille Garreaud said. "The NYPD doesn't have that many officers, at least to my knowledge - you can't have an officer on each train car all the time."

Police said when they arrived the 30-year-old was taken to Lenox Hill Health Plex, where he was pronounced dead. Police sources tell CBS2 the man had more than 40 prior arrests, as well as an active warrant stemming from a 2021 felony assault charge.

The Marine veteran was brought in for police questioning, but no charges were filed. Law experts said the situation could be a tough legal argument.

"You can only assert as much force as necessary in that particular situation. So was force even necessary? I don't know. We have to see what the investigation unfolds," criminal defense attorney David Schwartz said.

The NYPD said the investigation is ongoing as they await the official cause of death from the medical examiner's office.