Daniel Penny trial deliberations continue for a third day

By Alice Gainer

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Jurors have resumed deliberations in the trial of Daniel Penny

Penny, a Marine veteran, has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges related to the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on board the subway last year. 

So far, jurors have deliberated for around 12 hours

Thursday morning, the jury finished listening to readback of the defense's cross examination of New York City Medical Examiner Dr. Cynthia Harris, who performed Neely's autopsy, and ruled his cause of death compression of the neck

Just before noon Thursday, jurors sent out another note, this time asking for additional witness videos of the incident. And just after noon, jurors requested the judge provide them again with the definitions of "recklessness" and "negligence."

The jury has sent several notes since they began deliberations Tuesday. Wednesday, they requested cellphone video of the incident, as well as police bodycam video and the police station interview with Penny. 

Prosecutors argue Penny's intentions were good in restraining Neely, who passengers testified was acting erratically and threatening on board an F train, but they say Penny had him in a chokehold for too long. 

Penny's defense said he wasn't using pressure, and just had him in a hold. They called an expert witness who disagreed with the ME's cause of death determination, and argued a combination of factors including drugs and sickle cell crisis were to blame. 

The trial, to date, has drawn several rows of members of the public to observe, and even more lined up waiting to get inside the courtroom. For the first time Thursday, fewer than 10 members of the public were in the courtroom. 

