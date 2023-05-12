Daniel Penny expected to surrender, face manslaughter charge in Jordan Neely subway chokehold death

Daniel Penny expected to surrender, be charged with manslaughter in Jordan Neely death

NEW YORK - The man seen on video putting Jordan Neely in a deadly chokehold is due to turn himself in Friday morning to face criminal charges.

The Manhattan DA's office says Marine veteran Daniel Penny will be charged with second degree manslaughter.

Sources tell CBS2 Penny is set to turn himself in at the 5th Precinct around 8 a.m., alongside his lawyer.

He will then be arraigned at Manhattan Criminal Court, and the court will decide if bail will be set or not.

The Manhattan DA announced Thursday a second degree manslaughter charge for Penny, the 24-year-old Marine veteran seen holding Neely in a chokehold on the subway last week.

Witnesses told police Neely, a 30-year-old former subway performer who was homeless, had been begging for food and acting erratically on the F train before Penny intervened.

Penny's attorney said, in part, he "stepped in to protect himself and his fellow New Yorkers... . We are confident that once all the facts and circumstances surrounding this tragic incident are brought to bear, Mr. Penny will be fully absolved of any wrongdoing.

If found guilty, Penny could face up to 15 years in prison.

Neely's family attorney declined to comment Thursday, but is expected to speak to the media this morning at 11 a.m. You can watch that live on CBS News New York.

The DA announced the second degree manslaughter charge without an expected grand jury decision.