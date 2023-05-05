Pressure mounting on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to charge Marine veteran in Jordan Neely's death

NEW YORK -- There are more calls for criminal charges in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on the subway.

Activists are calling on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to charge the Marine veteran, who was questioned by police and let go, after video showed him holding Neely in the chokehold.

Law experts said it's a murky case that weighs heavily on whether people in that subway car thought they were in danger.

Witnesses said Neely was begging for food and throwing trash at riders before his death.

MORE: Jordan Neely's death prompts calls for justice, change; "How can we start saving those that are literally crying for help?"

Police sources said five 911 calls were made from people in the subway car reporting a passenger making threats and having a knife or gun. Ultimately, no weapon was found, police said.

Neely had more than 40 prior arrests. According to the attorney representing his family, Neely "suffered from mental illness which began at age 14 when he experienced the brutal murder of his mother."

In 2007, Christie Neely's body was found stuffed inside a suitcase in the Bronx after she was allegedly choked to death.

"I know that him losing his mother, he never got over that," said Neely's friend Moses Harper. "Last time I saw him, he said he was going to try to get it together ... 2016, that's the last time I saw him, and he was homeless and I had never seen him like that."

MORE: Medical examiner rules Jordan Neely's death a homicide after subway chokehold

"I want people to know Jordan was a good person. He was larger than life," said Robin Diaz, another friend.

Activists who continue to question why no charges have been brought over Neely's death held rallies around the city on Thursday.

"The city of New York failed Mr. Neely and they're failing him in death," said Chivona Newsome, of Black Lives Matter Greater New York.

The NYPD said the decision to bring charges has to come from the Manhattan DA's Office. The police department said it's working with the DA's office to continue reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses.