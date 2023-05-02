Watch CBS News
Man dies in confrontation with subway passenger

By Jesse Zanger

CBS New York

NEW YORK - There are new details about a confrontation that turned deadly on an F train. 

Police sources say a man was being disruptive, throwing garbage and yelling at passengers on the subway

Sources tell us another man - a former U.S. Marine - tried to subdue him. 

Witnesses described a chokehold being used to restrain the disruptive passenger, but witnesses also say the former Marine was shouting "call 911" as he was restraining him. 

When police arrived, they found the disruptive man unconscious. The former Marine stayed at the scene. 

The disruptive man was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

The former Marine has been released from police custody and so far not charged. 

