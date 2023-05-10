Watch CBS News
Watch Live: Mayor Eric Adams to speak about deadly chokehold of Jordan Neely on subway in SoHo

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is expected to speak Wednesday about the death of Jordan Neely.

He is scheduled to hold a briefing at 11:30 a.m. from City Hall. 

Neely died last week after he was put in a chokehold by a fellow passenger on the F train in SoHo.

The passenger, identified as Marine veteran Daniel Penny, was initially questioned by investigators and released. 

The medical examiner's office has since declared Neely's death a homicide, and the Manhattan district attorney's office will determine whether the case goes to a grand jury.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 10, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

