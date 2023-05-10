Watch Live: Mayor Eric Adams to speak about deadly chokehold of Jordan Neely on subway in SoHo
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is expected to speak Wednesday about the death of Jordan Neely.
He is scheduled to hold a briefing at 11:30 a.m. from City Hall.
Neely died last week after he was put in a chokehold by a fellow passenger on the F train in SoHo.
The passenger, identified as Marine veteran Daniel Penny, was initially questioned by investigators and released.
The medical examiner's office has since declared Neely's death a homicide, and the Manhattan district attorney's office will determine whether the case goes to a grand jury.
