Jordan Neely family attorneys: Daniel Penny should face second degree murder charges

NEW YORK - Jordan Neely's father and aunt were joined by family attorneys Friday to react to the arrest of Daniel Penny, and the circumstances leading up to Neely's death.

"He could have chose to let him go, but he didn't. And what did he think would happen if he didn't?" attorney Donte Mills said. "We're the financial capital of the world. We have to be able to make a difference."

Attorneys for the family say they wanted to see second degree murder charges filed.

Penny was seen on video holding Neely in a chokehold following an altercation on the subway. Neely died.

Police initially questioned and released Penny, a Marine veteran.

The New York City medical examiner's office ruled the death a homicide.

There have been numerous protests and calls for justice since Neely's death, demanding that Neely be prosecuted.

