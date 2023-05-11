New York City Council members, advocates call for accountability in Jordan Neely's death

NEW YORK -- It's been over a week since Jordan Neely's death was ruled a homicide, and Thursday, city leaders and advocates called for accountability, at times with tears in their eyes.

"Anybody on the subway train could have helped Jordan Neely, anybody," New York City Council member Crystal Hudson said.

It was an emotional rally at City Hall Park.

"Whether we're walking down the street minding our business, whether we're just saying that we're hungry, our life is on the line," New York City Council member Selvena Brooks Powers said.

"It's a dramatic experience that we're seeing every single day. The support here has been great. Coming out here and talking about it and kind of letting those feelings go is a part of the coping mechanism that we are actually utilizing as well," New York City Council member Kevin Riley said.

A coalition of New York City Council members from the Black, Latino and Asian Caucus and advocates said they are tired, traumatized and want charges to be brought against Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran who was seen on video putting Neely in a chokehold on an F train that led to his death.

"Mental health begins the community. It's all of our responsibility to look after each other and to care for each other," said Nora Moran, with United Neighborhood Houses.

Witnesses say on May 1, Neely, who was homeless and often performed on the subway as a Michael Jackson impersonator, was acting erratically and screaming on the train before Penny tried to subdue him.

Penny's attorney released a statement saying in part, "Daniel never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death."

"The fact that we constantly have to have press conferences and rallies around Black men being killed is not new. Jordan Neely was not suppose to die. Someone was suppose to be there to handle his needs," said Mysonne Linen with the nonprofit Until Freedom.

Calls for an arrest continue.

The case is the latest example of the mental health crisis in New York City.

Mayor Eric Adams signed a bill Thursday mandating police training to better help people with autism.

He has not called for charges against the Marine veteran, saying he doesn't want to interfere with the case, but said the city failed to help Neely.

"Let's be clear. Let's be honest. There are more Jordans out there. I said this over and over again -- I see them, talk to them, I interact with them. We need to make sure we prevent these things from happening," Adams said.

We have reached out to Penny's attorney several times for further comment and have not heard back.

In the meantime, Neely's family announced his funeral will take place next week in Harlem.