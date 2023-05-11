Daniel Penny to be charged with manslaughter Friday in Jordan Neely's chokehold death

Daniel Penny to be charged with manslaughter in Jordan Neely's death

Daniel Penny to be charged with manslaughter in Jordan Neely's death

NEW YORK -- Daniel Penny will arrested in Jordan Neely's chokehold death Friday, the Manhattan district attorney's office said.

Neely will face a charge of manslaughter in the second degree.

The 24-year-old Marine veteran is expected to surrender to the Manhattan DA and be arraigned at Manhattan Criminal Court Friday.

Penny was seen on video holding Neely, 30, in a chokehold for nearly three minutes on May 1 after witnesses say Neely was behaving erratically on an F train. After police arrived, Neely was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Penny was questioned by police and released without being charged.

The medical examiner's office later ruled Neely's death a homicide.

There have been numerous protests over the lack of charges thus far, and calls for accountability and reform in the wake of Neely's death.

City leaders and advocates at a rally Thursday reacted to news of the charges.

"I'm very glad to hear that. I think it should have happened sooner, but I'm glad to know that there will be some accountability," New York City Council member Crystal Hudson said.

"I definitely think it's one part of something that needs to happen, but I don't think that just incarcerating one person is going to take care of the issues that we need to, which are a lot bigger in dealing with homelessness and mental health and housing," one protester said.

In a statement last Friday, attorneys for Penny released the following statement:

"We would first like to express, on behalf of Daniel Penny, our condolences to those close to Mr. Neely. Mr. Neely had a documented history of violent and erratic behavior, the apparent result of ongoing and untreated mental illness. When Mr. Neely began aggressively threatening Daniel Penny and the other passengers, Daniel, with the help of others, acted to protect themselves, until help arrived. Daniel never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death. "For too long, those suffering from mental illness have been treated with indifference. We hope that out of this awful tragedy will come a new commitment by our elected officials to address the mental health crisis on our streets and subways."

Neely was experiencing homelessness and had dozens of prior arrests. Many commuters knew Neely as a Michael Jackson impersonator.

An attorney for Neely's family did not have any comment Thursday.

CBS2 reached out to Penny's attorney, but so far there's been no word back.