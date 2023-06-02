High concentrations of COVID detected at all 14 New York City wastewater treatment plants

NEW YORK -- If you've been noticing more people with cold symptoms lately, it could be due to rising COVID-19 rates.

A COVID rebound has been detected through New York City wastewater.

All 14 of the city's wastewater treatment plants reported high concentrations of COVID.

Some areas near the city are also trending upward, but public health officials say it's too early to know if it's the start of a full-blown COVID wave.