Watch CBS News
Local News

High concentrations of COVID detected at all 14 New York City wastewater treatment plants

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

COVID rebound detected in New York City wastewater
COVID rebound detected in New York City wastewater 00:26

NEW YORK -- If you've been noticing more people with cold symptoms lately, it could be due to rising COVID-19 rates.

A COVID rebound has been detected through New York City wastewater. 

All 14 of the city's wastewater treatment plants reported high concentrations of COVID. 

Some areas near the city are also trending upward, but public health officials say it's too early to know if it's the start of a full-blown COVID wave.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 6:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.