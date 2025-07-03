Coney Island casino plan gets small victory as locals continue to fight against development

Potential Coney Island casino gets small victory as some locals still oppose plan

Eight development groups have now submitted their final proposals in the fierce competition for New York's three downstate casino licenses.

Brooklyn's only proposed location, The Coney, has been igniting fireworks on the ground, as thousands of opponents have formed coalitions to fight the plan in the borough's iconic amusement district.

Opponents say a casino won't help the community

At the People's Playground, where roller coasters rise above the landmarked boardwalk and longtime residents mingle with tourists, battles are fought over the future of Coney Island.

Surrounded by the beachside charm and residential blocks, Ronald Stewart, a lifelong Coney Islander, says the neighborhood has been fighting for economic development for decades.

But a casino, he says, is not the answer to the neighborhood's needs.

"If you're inside a casino, you're not coming out to help the businesses on Mermaid Avenue, which are mom-and-pop businesses," he said.

The resistance to the plan is strong. Kouichi Shirayanagi, a local father, launched the grassroots group Coney Islanders Against the Casino to oppose the project.

"A casino will bring extra crime, extra traffic," Shirayanagi said. "It will block all of our views of the amusement district."

"They're boasting that it's going to be community related. They have not once, not once, approached our organization to discuss. How can you put trust in that?" said Adam Rinn, artistic director of Coney Island USA, the nonprofit behind the neighborhood's beloved Mermaid Parade and sideshows.

He said he's also concerned about the potential impact to the neighborhood's fragile foundation and historical buildings.

"The neighborhood is built on sand, water underneath," he said. "So you're going to be driving piles inches away from a 108-year-old building. What is that going to do to the building?"

City Council approves plans to allow for casino's construction if license is awarded

But for others, the proposed development represents long-overdue opportunity. Julia Daniely, who lives in nearby NYCHA Carey Gardens, said she sees the Coney as a potential lifeline.

"Year-round jobs, year-round entertainment," she said. "You know, the summer is OK, but when the winter comes, you're like finding something to do, somewhere to go. There's no jobs here. There's no movement."

She supports the plan so fiercely, that she got the casino's logo tattooed on her arm.

"I like the name. I like the thoughts of the overpass, the lights, the jobs," she said.

While the New York City Council recently approved the de-mapping of several streets to allow for the casino's construction, the project can't move forward unless the state awards it a casino license -- one of just three available for the downstate region.

Robert Cornegy, spokesperson for The Coney, says the vote signals support for the process.

"It kind of lets the world know that there are people who are in support," Cornegy said. "And some leaders understand the economic drivers and, you know, all of the great things that the project potentially offers."

Developers say the project would come with a $200 million fund for local organizations, $15 million in public safety investments, and restrictions to keep minors off the gaming floor by keeping the ground floor family friendly.

"People who are under the age of drinking and gambling cannot just access the casino floor," Cornegy said. "You have to go up. So you're not just walking in off the street."

With eight applications now under review by the state, the final decision on casino site licenses is expected by the end of the year.

For now, the stakes remain sky-high and the future of Coney Island hangs in the balance.

