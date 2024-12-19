Willets Point casino proposal gains momentum with Queens borough president's approval

NEW YORK — Willets Point in Queens is undergoing transformation with construction underway on the city's first Major League Soccer stadium. Soon, development could multiply, as a nearby casino complex proposal picks up steam.

Mets owner Steve Cohen's Metropolitan Park would cost $8 billion and include a casino, athletic facilities, and a Hard Rock Hotel.

"It will move Queens forward"

The proposal hit an obstacle months ago when the district's State Senator Jessica Ramos announced her opposition. Now, it's gaining momentum after a four-hour public hearing and a stamp of approval from Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

"It's not just about the casino. The casino is really a small part of this," Richards said.

He holds an advisory role and is recommending the proposal with conditions.

"This is not a perfect plan. There's no such thing as a perfect plan," he said. "But I believe that that this plan is sound and it will move Queens forward."

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Park told CBS New York:

"Metropolitan Park enjoys overwhelming community support, as demonstrated by receiving recommendations from six out of six local community boards, the backing of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, and the vocal support of the enormous majority of those who attended the public hearings. The vision for Metropolitan Park delivers on what local Queens residents say they want, including over 23,000 good-paying union jobs, a new 25 acre public park, and more than $1 billion in community benefits."

Supporters at the Dec. 5 hearing shared excitement about the potential for economic growth.

Casino is a dealbreaker for Sen. Jessica Ramos

Detractors argued the parking lot, which is designated public parkland, belongs in the hands of the people and not private developers.

For Ramos, the casino is a dealbreaker. She calls it a business model built on extracting wealth from communities.

"We're living at a critical juncture in our city where we need housing. We need more hospital beds," she said.

She says the precedent is set for her to have the final word but that another senator could break with tradition and back the plan in place of her.

Other locations competing for one of three downstate casino licenses include Times Square, Hudson Yards and Coney Island. The Gaming Commission is expected to announce the winners in the summer of 2025.

