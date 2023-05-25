Jersey Shore beaches "in great shape" for Memorial Day Weekend, summer crowds, NJ DEP commissioner says

ASBURY PARK, N.J. -- Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer season and preparations down the Jersey Shore are well underway.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection held its annual "state of the shore" address on Thursday before visitors hit the beaches.

Their report focused on water quality and how the state beaches fared with storms and erosion during the colder months.

It was a relatively mild winter, which New Jersey DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said really helped.

"Our beaches are in great shape for this summer season. We've got the New Jersey DEP beach monitoring team in full effect. The water quality is excellent, as we've seen in recent years. Further improvements, a deep point of Jersey pride that our efforts to ensure the cleanliness of our beaches are making them ready to welcome an incredible amount of visitors for an awesome New Jersey summer," said LaTourette.

Gov. Phil Murphy took a tour of the Asbury Park Boardwalk on Thursday and highlighted investments the state is making down the Jersey Shore.