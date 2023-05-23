Watch CBS News
Local News

New York City still struggling to hire lifeguards as Memorial Day approaches

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Lifeguard shortage expected to worsen as students return to school
Lifeguard shortage expected to worsen as students return to school 02:12

NEW YORK -- With Memorial Day less than a week away, New York City is still struggling to hire enough lifeguards for its pools and beaches. 

The Parks commissioner says the city has only about one third of the lifeguards needed for the summer season. 

"We did make reductions in areas that are hard to recruit... in particular... lifeguards. We have seen a significant challenge that is not unique to New York... it's a national challenge, in terms of recruiting lifeguards," she said during a City Council hearing. "So we had vacancies there that we're still not able to fill."

The commissioner says the reductions are also due to across-the-board cuts brought on by city agencies needing to divert resources to help with the influx of asylum seekers. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 11:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.