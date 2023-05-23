New York City still struggling to hire lifeguards as Memorial Day approaches

NEW YORK -- With Memorial Day less than a week away, New York City is still struggling to hire enough lifeguards for its pools and beaches.

The Parks commissioner says the city has only about one third of the lifeguards needed for the summer season.

"We did make reductions in areas that are hard to recruit... in particular... lifeguards. We have seen a significant challenge that is not unique to New York... it's a national challenge, in terms of recruiting lifeguards," she said during a City Council hearing. "So we had vacancies there that we're still not able to fill."

The commissioner says the reductions are also due to across-the-board cuts brought on by city agencies needing to divert resources to help with the influx of asylum seekers.